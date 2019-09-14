Home

Omega Society
1577 North Main St.
Orange, CA 92867
(714) 754-7781
More Obituaries for Joanne Green
Joanne Monson Green


1947 - 2019
Joanne Monson Green Obituary
March 18, 1947 - September 10, 2019 The light of our family and an inspiration to all, Joanne was amazing in every way - beautiful, devoted, thoughtful, clever, generous and so much more. She excelled in many roles, mastering them all - wife, mother, grandmother, sister, daughter, aunt and friend. Her life was a gift to the many people who truly loved her. Alas, the greater the gift, the greater the sadness. Born in 1947, Joanne grew up in Detroit. After graduating from Boston University with a Bachelor of Physical Therapy, she worked at hospitals in Boston for several years. Her slow move westward began with her attendance at the University of Minnesota on full scholarship to earn a Master of Public Health. Joanne then moved to Los Angeles, where she worked at the University of Southern California and subsequently obtained her third degree, a Master of Business Administration from the University of California, Los Angeles. She fell in love with the city, met Lawrence Green, her beloved spouse of 40 years, and together raised their two children, Justin and Jamie. She is survived by her husband, Lawrence; son, Justin Green and his wife, Michelle; daughter, Jamie Rand and her spouse, Etan; mother, Shirley Monson; sisters, Judy Monson (her twin) and Jan Monson: and four grandchildren, Lauren, Ethan, Oliver and Dylan, who adored their "JoJo." Services and burial will take place at Mount Sinai Hollywood Hills on Tuesday, September 17, at 11:30AM. A memorial fund honoring Joanne has been established at the Sarcoma Foundation of America. Website: https://www.curesarcoma.org/joanne-green/ Joanne will be greatly missed… but she is unforgettable.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019
