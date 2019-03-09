December 18, 1929 - February 22, 2019 Beloved Joanne Nagel Nagy died quietly with family at her side. She was born to Leo and Marion Conklin Nagel in Detroit, MI, married the late Ted Nagy there, and within a few years moved to Granada Hills, CA. She worked for LA Unified in classroom teaching, Special Ed, and as a School Psychologist until her retirement in 1998. Joanne was passionate about connecting with family and friends, travel, political activism, teaching reading, and exercising at the YMCA. After Ted died, she took each of her daughters on a special trip, including a river cruise on the Seine. Joanne is survived by: Diane (George) Geanuleas, Edy (Ron) Cowan, Alisa (Randy) Munson, and Lydia (Randy) Akers. Husband Ted, son Burt (Jewel), and grandson Shad Cowan, 2 sisters and 1 brother predeceased her. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grands, and by her brother Robert (Zita) Nagel, 92. Joanne will be deeply missed and remain in our hearts forever. Her memorial celebration will be announced later in 2019. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019