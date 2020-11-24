June 4, 1926 - November 13, 2020 Joe Uchida, born in Pasadena, CA, died peacefully at his home. He was 94. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Agnes (Ashizawa), and his children, Alan, Craig, and Naomi (Foley), three grandchildren, Maria, Jennifer, and Melinda, two great-grandchildren, Cora and Lucy, his younger brother, Robert (Mae), and numerous nephews and nieces. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in his name to the National Japanese American Memorial Foundation (NJAMF) or the Pasadena Japanese Cultural Institute (PCJI).



