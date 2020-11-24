1/
Joe A. Uchida
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joe's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
June 4, 1926 - November 13, 2020 Joe Uchida, born in Pasadena, CA, died peacefully at his home. He was 94. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Agnes (Ashizawa), and his children, Alan, Craig, and Naomi (Foley), three grandchildren, Maria, Jennifer, and Melinda, two great-grandchildren, Cora and Lucy, his younger brother, Robert (Mae), and numerous nephews and nieces. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in his name to the National Japanese American Memorial Foundation (NJAMF) or the Pasadena Japanese Cultural Institute (PCJI).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Times on Nov. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved