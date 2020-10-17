Or Copy this URL to Share

Passed away on September 25, 2020 at the age of 91. Survived by wife of 65 years, Flora, daughters Candace (Eugene) Yano and Joyce (Brian) Schilling, several step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren, sister Shirley Murakami, brother Robert (Shirley) Arai, and numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by siblings Hisako Arai, Hisao (Mary) Arai, Lilian (Kok) Ohara, Lulu Demand, and by brother-in-law Frank Murakami. Private services have been held.



