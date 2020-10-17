1/
Joe Arai
Passed away on September 25, 2020 at the age of 91. Survived by wife of 65 years, Flora, daughters Candace (Eugene) Yano and Joyce (Brian) Schilling, several step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren, sister Shirley Murakami, brother Robert (Shirley) Arai, and numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by siblings Hisako Arai, Hisao (Mary) Arai, Lilian (Kok) Ohara, Lulu Demand, and by brother-in-law Frank Murakami. Private services have been held.

Published in Los Angeles Times from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
