More Obituaries for Joe Bolstad
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joe Conway Bolstad

Joe Conway Bolstad Obituary
June 20, 1935 - August 20, 2019 Joseph Conway Bolstad died peacefully at home Tuesday, August 20, 2019. He was 84 years old. Joe left a legacy of long and loving friendships and relationships throughout his business and personal life. He is survived by wife Marla Lee, her two sons, Nicholas & Patrick, siblings Steven Bolstad and Carole Ann Ronning and their children (Teri, Justin, Craig, Lauri, Dirk, Todd). Services will be held this Sunday, August 25 at 3pm at Calvary Community Church, followed by reception at North Ranch Country Club. All are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, Joe would have been honored to have donations made in his name to Oaks Christian High School (https://www.oakschristian.org/support-ocs/give-online-today).
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Aug. 24, 2019
