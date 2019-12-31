|
Joe Crider, the former CEO and Chairman of the Board of Reliance Steel and Aluminum Co., passed away on December 15, 2019 in Eugene, Oregon. He was 90 years old. In many respects, Joe was the embodiment of the modern American Dream. Born in Mansfield, Missouri, Joe moved to California in 1947. After his service in the Korean War, he married Alice Adams and they enjoyed 68 years together until his death. Joe started work as a billing clerk at a company that was purchased by Reliance and moved his way up through the company to become CEO. After retiring as CEO in 1999, Joe remained on as Chairman of the Board of Directors until his full retirement in 2004. Joe and Alice lived most of their adult lives in Southern California. Joe was an avid sportsman who loved running, hiking, hunting, and trap shooting. He is survived by his wife Alice, and his three children Kelly, Kent, and Kay. He was also a beloved grandfather to seven. Joe will always be remembered and celebrated for his positive attitude and can-do spirit. He is deeply missed by all who knew him.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Dec. 31, 2019