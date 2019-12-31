Home

POWERED BY

Services
Musgrove Family Mortuary
225 S Danebo Ave
Eugene, OR 97402
(541) 686-2818
Resources
More Obituaries for Joe Crider
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joe Crider


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joe Crider Obituary
Joe Crider, the former CEO and Chairman of the Board of Reliance Steel and Aluminum Co., passed away on December 15, 2019 in Eugene, Oregon. He was 90 years old. In many respects, Joe was the embodiment of the modern American Dream. Born in Mansfield, Missouri, Joe moved to California in 1947. After his service in the Korean War, he married Alice Adams and they enjoyed 68 years together until his death. Joe started work as a billing clerk at a company that was purchased by Reliance and moved his way up through the company to become CEO. After retiring as CEO in 1999, Joe remained on as Chairman of the Board of Directors until his full retirement in 2004. Joe and Alice lived most of their adult lives in Southern California. Joe was an avid sportsman who loved running, hiking, hunting, and trap shooting. He is survived by his wife Alice, and his three children Kelly, Kent, and Kay. He was also a beloved grandfather to seven. Joe will always be remembered and celebrated for his positive attitude and can-do spirit. He is deeply missed by all who knew him.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joe's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -