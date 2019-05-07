Home

July 27, 1961 - April 25, 2019 Joe Joeu Kinoshita, 57 years old, Los Angeles born resident of San Juan Capistrano, passed away at St. Joseph Mission Hospital. He is survived by his sisters, Sayoko (Tetsusen) Watari and Yukiko (Mikihiro) Ono; nephews and other relatives. Memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 11 at 10:00 AM at Fukui Mortuary "Chapel in the Garden", 707 E. Temple St., Los Angeles, CA 90012. www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times on May 7, 2019
