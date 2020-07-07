1/
Joe VAUGHN
March 19, 1952 - June 27, 2020 Joe Vaughn, born in Chanute, Kansas left us way to soon.He left broken hearted his wife, Mary Vaughn. His children were his everything: Joey Vaughn (Kelly), Katy Reiter (Tim), and Alison Meadows (Erick). Joe was blessed to have 7 grandchildren: Molly Reiter, Emma Reiter, Regan Vaughn, Emmett Meadows, Reese Vaughn and Noah Meadows. Joe worked hard all his life and his family came first. Will forever live in our hearts.

Published in Los Angeles Times from Jul. 7 to Jul. 10, 2020.
