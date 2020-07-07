Or Copy this URL to Share

March 19, 1952 - June 27, 2020 Joe Vaughn, born in Chanute, Kansas left us way to soon.He left broken hearted his wife, Mary Vaughn. His children were his everything: Joey Vaughn (Kelly), Katy Reiter (Tim), and Alison Meadows (Erick). Joe was blessed to have 7 grandchildren: Molly Reiter, Emma Reiter, Regan Vaughn, Emmett Meadows, Reese Vaughn and Noah Meadows. Joe worked hard all his life and his family came first. Will forever live in our hearts.



