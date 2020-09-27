Joe Yamagawa, 97, was born on Nov. 21, 1922, in CA and was a resident of Los Angeles. Joe passed away peacefully on September 22, 2020.Joe is survived by his beloved wife, Chizuko; daughters, Corinne (Norman) Tatara and Becky Yamagawa; granddaughter, Taryn Tatara (Dario Lisboa-Romano); sisters, Kiyo Nakada of NY, Akiko Hibbett of MA and Midori Endo of CA. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Joe was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, friend and coach. He will be missed by all.A celebration of life will be held at later date due to the Covid-19 pandemic. https://www.fukuimortuary.com/
(213) 626-0441