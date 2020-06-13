Joe Yuzuru Yamashita
(93), Calexico, CA born Nisei, passed away on May 21, 2020 in Los Angeles. He is predeceased by his wife, Shizuye Yamashita; siblings, Sakiko (Tommy) Kakimoto and Thomas Masaru Yamashita. He is survived by his children, Joe (Julie) and Tad (Iris) Yamashita, and Suanne (Chris) Gonwa; daughter-in-law, Kathy Yamashita; granddaughters, Lauren and Traci Yamashita, Danielle (Adam) Nelson, and Sondra (Doug) Burbidge, Sarah and Emma Gonwa; great-granddaughters, Charlotte and Jolene Nelson; sisters, Meiko (Barton) Yoshida and Fujiko Fujisawa; also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives.A private funeral service was held on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at the Memorial Chapel of Kubota Mortuary. Interment services will be held at a later date. www.kubotamortuary.com (213) 749-1449

Published in Los Angeles Times from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
