More Obituaries for Joel Hecht
Joel Bradley Hecht

Joel Bradley Hecht Obituary
January 4, 1950 - February 16, 2020 Joel Bradley Hecht, 70, of Calabasas, CA, passed away February 16, 2020 at his home after battling ALS. Joel was born in Chicago, Illinois. At age 8, he and his family moved to Southern California. He graduated Beverly Hills High School and went on to study at UCLA. Joel was an entrepreneur, building several technology companies. He performed close-up magic at the Magic Castle and taught Kung Fu San Soo, having earned his 8th degree black belt. His greatest passion in life was his family. He is survived by his wife Wendy and his three children Benjamin, Jillian and Aubrey.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Mar. 19, 2020
