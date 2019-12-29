|
Our dear friend Joel D. Everston left this mortal coil on December 19, 2019. He was 82.He is survived by his nephew David Everston and two nieces, Natalie and Alexis.Joel, born on January 9, 1937, in Chicago, came to Los Angeles with his parents and brother when he was a very young man.He attended Fairfax High School and later co-founded Kroma Glass in Venice with a long-time friend. He was US Coast Guard veteran.Joel, a kind and generous friend, was unique: glass artist, painter, poet, writer, photographer, iconoclast, humorist. Joel's passing leaves an empty space in the hearts of many friends.A celebration of his life will be held January 19 at 2 pm. For address call 310.920.3270.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Dec. 29, 2019