Joel J. West, M.D., died on December 20, 2019 at the age of 85 at the end of a vacation to Vienna. He received a Bachelor of Science from Columbia University in 1954, then an M.D. from Northwestern University. After serving as a physician and Captain in the Army from 1961-1963, he worked as a neurologist at Yale and Duke. Joel then became a psychiatrist and opened a psychoanalytic practice in Westwood and Santa Monica. He was a member of the faculty of UCLA, the Los Angeles Psychoanalytic Society and Institute and the New Center for Psychoanalysis. He was passionate about training psychoanalysts. Throughout his life, despite progressive macular degeneration, Joel enjoyed travel, gardening and classical music. Over the past nine years he was a loving companion and partner to Jean Richland in Laguna Woods, California. He is survived by two daughters and four grandchildren. A funeral will be held at the Riverside National Cemetery on January 2.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020