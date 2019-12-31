Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joel West
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joel J. West M.D.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joel J. West M.D. Obituary
Joel J. West, M.D., died on December 20, 2019 at the age of 85 at the end of a vacation to Vienna. He received a Bachelor of Science from Columbia University in 1954, then an M.D. from Northwestern University. After serving as a physician and Captain in the Army from 1961-1963, he worked as a neurologist at Yale and Duke. Joel then became a psychiatrist and opened a psychoanalytic practice in Westwood and Santa Monica. He was a member of the faculty of UCLA, the Los Angeles Psychoanalytic Society and Institute and the New Center for Psychoanalysis. He was passionate about training psychoanalysts. Throughout his life, despite progressive macular degeneration, Joel enjoyed travel, gardening and classical music. Over the past nine years he was a loving companion and partner to Jean Richland in Laguna Woods, California. He is survived by two daughters and four grandchildren. A funeral will be held at the Riverside National Cemetery on January 2.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -