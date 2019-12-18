|
February 4, 1942 - November 29, 2019 Joel "Peter" Rudolph died peacefully in Palm Springs, CA, November 29th, 2019 at the age of 77. Peter is survived by his long-term partner of nearly 20 years, Rochelle, his only child, son Jason of San Diego, CA, and his brother Michael of Wilton, CT. Peter is also survived by countless nephews, nieces and 2 grandchildren, Dillan and Emma. Additionally he is being mourned by many, many close friends. Peter was preceded in death by his father Zangwill and mother Elaine of Long Island, NY. Peter was born on February 4th, 1942 in New York, NY. He graduated from Babson University in 1964 with a degree in Business. He was married to Gail in 1977. The pair had their only child, Jason in 1979. They divorced in 1995, but remained friends until her passing in 2012. After moving to Los Angeles, CA, in the late 1960s, Peter began a career in the textile industry. About 10 years later, he embarked on a career in the financial services industry. Peter was a trusted financial advisor to his many clients from 1980 through his retirement in 2014. Peter will be greatly missed by so many friends and family. There will be a few celebrations of his life over the coming weeks, for his friends and family to remember his life and share in his memory.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Dec. 18 to Dec. 22, 2019