March 24, 1923 - March 24, 2019 Retired Judge of the Superior Court, predeceased by his beloved Lucille Jeanette (Swonetz) Rudof, husband of predeceased Ruth Schultz, father of Meredith (Dan) Weiss and Jan (Bruce) Andelson, adoring Baba of Sari (Justin) Kern, and Lee Andelson and Nadia Perez and of his beautiful great-grandson Kai Kern, stepfather of Laura Schultz and Michael Shultz, loving uncle of his niece Bobbi (Michael) Rossman and nephew Dr. Phillip (Debbie Levinson) Sokolove. Joel was a World War II veteran, respected Judge and Lawyer, a loving and wonderful friend and was loved by all who met and knew him. His warmth, compassion and integrity were known to all. He spent his final months comforted and surrounded by his family which provided him with great joy and happiness. We will miss him everyday.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019