May 14, 1953 to October 12, 2020Loving husband to Susan and devoted father to Natalie, who always said his family shared "an unbreakable bond". Born and raised in Culver City, he graduated from UCLA and Loyola Law School. He loved his family, dogs, sports, and politics. He is profoundly missed by his family and many lifelong friends.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store