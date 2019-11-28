|
|
November 11, 1931 - November 20, 2019 John Fricker passed away at the age of 88 following a fall and a short convalescence. He is survived by his loving daughters Elizabeth Fricker Fessenden and Karen Fricker, his son-in-law Gary Fessenden, his sisters Susan (Charles) and Judee (Edward), his brother Daniel (Yolande), and many nieces and nephews. His beloved wife of 62 years, Patricia B. Fricker, passed away in September 2017, and he was also preceded in death by his brother Michael. A funeral service will be held at the Episcopal Church of St. Andrew and St. Charles, 16651 Rinaldi St., Granada Hills, CA, 91344, on Sat. December 7 at 3 pm. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be sent to the church, by check to the above address.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Nov. 28 to Dec. 1, 2019