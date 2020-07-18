John Adrian Hewitson was born in Wales in 1925.He completed his education at Glasgow Royal Technical College, Glasgow, Scotland in 1949 with distinction in Mechanical Engineering and Science.He gave up his position as Design Engineer in the Power Station Division for Yarrow Engineering of Scotland Manufacturing Naval Warships in 1952, and then emigrated to Los Angeles.Not long after his arrival in Los Angeles, he became Design Engineer in Evaporative Cooling Systems and was head hunted to computerize the sizing of control valves in refineries. He also designed the special machine required for Fin Tubing to transport oil on the Ohio and Mississippi Rivers.In 1959, with his vast knowledge in Engineering, he became the Founder/Owner/CEO/President of Ronan Engineering Company, California and combined the manufacturing of control panels and special instruments required for special control purposes, including engineering research, software and marketing to cover Ronan worldwide sales.His last and final Research and Development products with patents included Profiler which is used to measure and display products piped out of offshore drilling rigs; I to P Controllers, Electronic to Pneumatic Controllers; and Nuclear Level Displays using linear motorized systems. All of these projects were scheduled for completion before he passed away.His final resting place is FOREST LAWN Mausoleum in Glendale, CA.



