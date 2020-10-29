December 22, 1931 - October 17, 2020 John Allan Tierney was born in Los Angeles, California to Helen Iten and C. Allan Tierney. Graduating from Harvard Military School in 1950, he entered UCLA and became a member of the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity. In 1955 to 1957 he served as a 1st Lieutenant in the U.S. Army under the Korean War draft. Since the Korean War ended in 1953, John's entire unit was sent to Europe and deployed at a base near Paris. After leaving the army, John used his building skills to help design the earliest homes in Beverly Hills' Trousdale Estates. Johnny was a fine athlete in his youth, regularly on the tennis court and golf courses. Later, he often skied near his condominium in Park City. Shy of John's 89th birthday, this sweet, generous, loving but solitary soul left the planet from his home in Irvine, California. He will be dearly missed by his loving daughters, Melissa and Pamela, Pamela's son, Evan and Joan and by his sister Joan Kurze, as well as his extended family.



