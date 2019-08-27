|
June 18, 1943 - August 23, 2019 John Angus McDowell Blue, devoted husband and father, skilled attorney, and loyal friend, died on Friday, August 23, 2019 of natural causes. He was 76 years old. Born in Cumberland, MD in 1943, John was raised in Romney, WV. He received a degree in chemical engineering from Carnegie Tech University, now called Carnegie Mellon. After college, he worked for Union Carbide as a chemical engineer before becoming an officer in the U.S. Navy. John served in Vietnam with the Navy SeaBees during the Tet Offensive. He finished his tour of duty in Scotland, where he developed a love of Scotch and golf, and decided to pursue a career in law. He earned his J.D. from Harvard University Law School in 1972 and married Elizabeth "Betsy" Alt two months later. John worked for Hughes Hubbard & Reed in New York, NY for a year before accepting an offer to work out of the firm's newly formed Los Angeles office. John and Betsy settled in Pasadena, CA in 1975, and raised their daughter Catherine there. John was a partner at Adams Duque & Hazeltine from 1979 to 1996. He then established the Law Offices of John A. Blue, which grew into Blue Schoor & Diehl LLP. At Neighborhood Unitarian Universalist Church, John led two capital campaigns and served as church president from 1990-92. John was a co-founder of Jericho Road, whose mission is to pair non-profits with volunteering professionals to help these organizations clarify and achieve their goals. He served as the first president of Jericho Road's board. John is survived by his wife, Betsy Blue; his daughter, Catherine Blue Holmes; his son-in-law, Ryan Holmes; his grandchildren, Jane and Thomas; his "co-grandparents," Bob and Mary Fauvre Holmes; his brother, David Blue; and his sister and brother-in-law, Julia and Don Weir. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Jericho Road Pasadena or Neighborhood Unitarian Universalist Church
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Aug. 27 to Sept. 1, 2019