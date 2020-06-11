August 20, 1929 - June 7, 2020 John Bennett (Jack) Keating died on June 7, 2020 in Irvine, California from the effects of living a full and satisfying 90 years of life.Jack was born in Salt Lake City on August 20th, 1929, to Grace Wilcox Keating and Maurice Keating. He joined three siblings, Bill, Maury, and Barbara. His family moved to Los Angeles several years later and he graduated from University High. At Pomona College he met his future bride, Libby Warner. Following graduation and marriage he attended UCLA where he received his Master's Degree in Engineering. Many of Jack's life choices reflected his love for the beach, ocean, and outer space. He accepted a job at Douglas Aircraft in Santa Monica because it was the aerospace company closest to the beach. He was drafted near the end of the Korean War and chose to go into the Coast Guard. When the Russians launched Sputnik he was released to return to Douglas. He had a fascinating career in the space program that included stints in Huntsville, Alabama and Washington, DC with the Apollo and Saturn programs. He retired from what became McDonnell Douglas and then Boeing in Huntington Beach.Jack's second career near the beach was as a volunteer naturalist for the Newport Bay Conservancy. As a board member and as president, he not only led kayak tours but helped create a region-wide collaboration to administer the Upper Newport Bay Ecological and Nature Preserve. His quiet, principled approach to leadership served many well. Jack and Libby raised three children: Bruce, Molly and John. During their 50 plus years living in Newport's Eastbluff neighborhood, Jack volunteered and chaired scout troops, soccer teams, and homeowners' associations. He also found time for tennis, body surfing, and sailing with friends and family. Jack and Libby loved their family dogs: Angus, Sundance (16 puppies), Bailey, and Rocky. They traveled far and wide and thoroughly enjoyed their second home at Mammoth Lakes, skiing for free after turning 80. Jack's warmth, integrity and humor were at the heart of his relationships. Jack is survived by his wife, Libby; children, Bruce (Kareen Witte), Molly (Glenn Rodriguez), and John (Robin LeRoux); Grandchildren Alex (Marina), Evan (Mari), Luke, Ryan (Kirsten), Annika, Tucker, Asher, Zack, Travis, and Garrett; great grandchildren Angelo, Elsa, Xeno and Nico.A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Contributions in Jack's memory may be made to the Newport Bay Conservancy or the Regents Point Benevolence Fund.



