John Bert Carlson
1938 - 2020
May 1, 1938 - June 19, 2020 John B. "Jack" Carlson passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family. His early years were spent in Denver before settling with family in Albuquerque, New Mexico.College summers were spent working for the Forest Service in Arizona's Kaibab forest. These youthful days were the source of many stories for years to come. He graduated from the University of New Mexico with a BSEE degree in Electrical Engineering, choosing to work for North American Aviation, He and Marilyn Douglass were married in 1963, just prior to assignments in Virginia, where he worked and rode in submarines, and to Charleston, where their ?rst son, Brian, was born. With their newborn in tow, they adventured to Helensburgh, Scotland, where Jack worked with the UK Navy. Fullerton was his home since 1967. Two more sons, Don and Eric, were born, and Jack spent time with them In Indian Guides, and coaching soccer and Little League. He enjoyed teaching Junior High Sunday school and con?rmation class at First Presbyterian Church, where he was a Deacon and served several terms as an Elder. His favorite assignment of his professional life was to help set up a new company of Rockwell International in Sydney, Australia, working with the Royal Australian Navy. It was an exciting challenge in an enchanting location. In retirement, Jack and Marilyn pursued their passion for travel, covering ?ve continents, as well as within the U.S, including volunteer service in Wyoming, New Mexico, and Alaska.Jack is survived by his wife of 57 years, Marilyn, and sons Brian, (Sue ), of Bay?eld, CO, Don of Kihei, HI, and Eric, (Katie), and grandson Garret of Fullerton, and his sister, Pat Dougherty of Albuquerque, NM.Remembrances can be made in lieu of ?owers to the Arboretum at CSUF, Fullerton First Presbyterian Church, or Pathways of Hope.

Published in Los Angeles Times on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
