John C. Guntzelman, 75, sadly passed away at his home in Cincinnati on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Beloved husband of Dixie Foust Guntzelman; brother of Daniel Guntzelman (Lissa; caring father to Kristian Guntzelman (Christa); and grandfather to Nathan and Lauren. He is also survived and will be dearly missed by family members Gil, Kanin, and Logan. A man of many accomplishments and interests, John was an award-winning cinematographer, director of photography, film director, author, rebuilder of classic Jaguars, and gifted with skills from remodeling a home to building a rocket. To view his complete obituary or send online condolences, please go to craver-riggs.com
. A family service will be private.