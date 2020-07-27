1/
John C. Guntzelman
John C. Guntzelman, 75, sadly passed away at his home in Cincinnati on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Beloved husband of Dixie Foust Guntzelman; brother of Daniel Guntzelman (Lissa; caring father to Kristian Guntzelman (Christa); and grandfather to Nathan and Lauren. He is also survived and will be dearly missed by family members Gil, Kanin, and Logan. A man of many accomplishments and interests, John was an award-winning cinematographer, director of photography, film director, author, rebuilder of classic Jaguars, and gifted with skills from remodeling a home to building a rocket. To view his complete obituary or send online condolences, please go to craver-riggs.com. A family service will be private.

Published in Los Angeles Times on Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Craver-Riggs Funeral Home & Crematory - Milford
529 Main Street
Milford, OH 45150
(513) 831-3134
July 22, 2020
Dan, My condolences on the loss of your brother.
Michael P. O'Connell
Michael O'Connell
Classmate
July 21, 2020
Very sorry to hear of John's passing. He was an incredible talent and wealth of knowledge. Super nice guy.
Brandon Kraemer
Coworker
