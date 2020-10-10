October 13, 1935 - September 10, 2020 John Clayton Lockey passed away peacefully on September 10, 2020, at the age of 84 in St. Joseph's Hospital in Burbank, California. John was born on October 13, 1935 in Newhall, California, to his parents John H. Lockey and Mary E. (Lowden) Lockey. John had two siblings who preceded him in death, a sister Grace Galliher and a brother, Harold "Hal" Lockey. A lifelong California resident, John graduated from Cal State Northridge with a degree in Accounting and become a member of the California National Guard. John spent his career working at IBM. During his life, John had been active in different organizations such as Toastmasters and the National Rife Association. On July 30, 1966, John married Beverly Jean Bertram. The two were married for nearly 40 years and enjoyed living in their Spanish-style Glendale home until Beverly's passing in 2005. John is survived by his niece, Susan Lockey, and his nephews, Clark Galliher, Mark Galliher, Scott Galliher and Jon Lockey (deceased) as well as by his dear friend and caretaker, Martha Yolanda (Yoly) Tapia.Memorial services for John will be held on his birthday Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. outside the Old North Church in Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills Cemetery, 6300 Forest Lawn Drive, Los Angeles, California 90068.



