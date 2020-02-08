|
July 29, 1938 - September 12, 2019 Born in Detroit, to parents Hugh and Lenore Conser, John grew up in a household of nine children. Eschewing his mother's desire for him to enter the priesthood, he married the love of his life, Geri, in 1960. John had a lifelong passion for adventure and Geri was his perfect partner in crime. They escaped the Midwest and headed for California in 1962 with baby daughter Anne in tow and their second daughter Kari on the way. Surfing, scuba diving, sailing, skiing, flying, and travel were among their favorite activities. The family lived a quintessential 1960s California outdoor lifestyle. It was John's passion for sailing that led him to a career as sailmaker. Having apprenticed for several years, he started his own business, Windward Custom Sails in 1970, earning a reputation as both a competitive sailor and sail design innovator. The family moved to Costa Mesa that same year and welcomed daughter Christiana. An intuitive engineer and inquisitive by nature, John was always designing something. His first boat design in 1964, the Surf Cat, was anything but fast…literally a couple of surfboards with a trampoline and a mast, but it was credited with inspiring the design of the successful Hobie Cat. Catamaran design became his obsession, and in 1972, John launched his first performance cat, the Warrior 29 to rave reviews from the boating community. In 1985, his Warrior Cat "Avenger" finished first overall in the Newport to Ensenada Race, beating out Dennis Connor for top honors. The next twenty years saw the evolution of his original design, along with the production of dozens of eponymous racing/cruising catamarans, and culminating with the sleek and very fast Conser 47. Nicknamed "CRASH CONSER," John was a self-described adrenaline junkie whose mantra was "anything worth doing was worth doing fast." Anyone who spent time with him inevitably had a harrowing tale of speed, daring, and near death to share when they returned. His sailing exploits and close shaves were legendary. Ironically, it was a mundane slip and fall in his boatyard that led to the traumatic brain injury that nearly cost him his life in 1996. The quick actions of friend Rick Sanders saved his life that day. The accident was an unexpected and devastating twist in the road for a man who had always lived large, but with the support of friends and family, John overcame many challenges in the years that followed. He continued to pursue his dreams, albeit at a slower pace than he would have liked. He admitted to finally understanding the phrase "take time to smell the roses." Two of his favorite roses were granddaughters, Katrina and Stella. John was a mentor, friend and inspiration to so many. The Conser family would like to thank Kim Petersen and Coastline Community College Acquired Brain Injury Program for championing John's recovery and giving him the skills to lead a meaningful life after his accident. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to this worthwhile program. A Celebration of Life for John will be held at the Conser family home in Costa Mesa on Sunday, February 9th from noon onwards.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020