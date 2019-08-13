|
November 20, 1924 - July 25, 2018 John Cameron Gunn of Northridge, California, passed away July 25, 2018 at the age of 93 years. He died peacefully at home after a short illness. John lived a remarkable life. He was born on November 20, 1924 in Pasadena, California, to Canadian parents John Samuel Adam Gunn and Mildred Catherine Williams Gunn from rural Nova Scotia. He grew up in poverty during the Great Depression, with the family living in a chicken coop and later in an abandoned railway car. John graduated from Canoga Park High School and went on to UC Berkeley, which he left at the age of 19 to volunteer to serve his country in WWII in the Army Air Corps. He later graduated with multiple degrees from the University of California system, was a Los Angeles Deputy City Attorney, ran for political office, and sat as a Los Angeles Municipal Court Commissioner and then Los Angeles Superior Court Judge for several decades. John married Constance (Connie) Phillips from Chicago, Illinois, in 1953 and was father to Jody (Johanna), Cathy (Catherine) and John, Jr., and grandfather to seven. John was an avid marathoner, hiker and downhill skier well into his 80s. He was a life-long political and social activist and strong supporter of Common Cause and the ACLU. He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, discussing news and politics, and taking in the natural wonders of Yosemite and Point Lobos.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Aug. 13 to Aug. 19, 2019