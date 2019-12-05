|
November 9, 1950 - November 22, 2019 John died peacefully on November 22, 2019. He served his country during the Vietnam era as a proud Marine. Known as the "Troubleshooter," John worked on computers from the time they took up large rooms at the University of Washington until personal computers took over the world. He worked for 13 years with the City of Long Beach, repairing computers all over the city and serving in other technical capacities. John struggled bravely against dementia in recent years, still serving as a friendly greeter at Bethany Church until 6 months ago. He is survived by his wife Barbara, daughter Katharine, beloved mother, Geraldine Jewel, siblings Shirley Cronk (Bill), Hal Jewel (Brenda) and Jerry Jewel (Lisa), and nine nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Earl Jewel. Services will be held at Bethany Church. Donations may be made in John's name to the .
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Dec. 5, 2019