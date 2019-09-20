|
|
July 7, 1942 - September 15, 2019 On Sunday, September 15, 2019, John Donald McCarthy, loving father, grandfather, brother, and friend, passed away at the age of 77. Don was born July 7, 1942, in Syracuse, New York, to Charles and Mary (Foley) McCarthy. He graduated with an engineering degree from Cornell University in 1965, where he played both lacrosse and football and earned his law degree from Harvard Law School in 1968. Don moved to Los Angeles in 1976 where he practiced intellectual property law for over 40 years as a partner at Lyon & Lyon and Jones Day. Together with Lorri Ditz McCarthy, he shared daughters Kate (McCarthy) Duncan and Megan McCarthy, and stepdaughters Sara (Moore) Shank and Jennifer (Moore) Vitro. Outside of his career, Don loved to stay active both physically and in his community. In his younger years, he ran numerous marathons around the country, was a member of the "Ridge Runners" running group, and always loved a pick-up game of basketball after work. Later in life, his passion became playing golf at Los Angeles Country Club. His favorite part of retirement was the ability to play golf as often as he pleased. He was a devoted member of the Catholic Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Los Angeles and served as Chairman of their Board of Directors. Don also treasured spending time with his family, conquering the LA Times crossword and dominating Words with Friends. Don was preceded in death by his mother and father, his brother, Charles "Skip" McCarthy, Jr., and his sister, Anne Stack. He is survived by his sister, Mrs. Jeanne Hutchins, daughters, Kate and Megan, Sara and Jennifer, their spouses and four children, Madison, Spencer, Elizabeth and Thomas. A celebration of life is to be planned in Los Angeles, with a scattering of ashes at Skaneateles Lake at a future date. Memorial donations can be made to Catholic Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Los Angeles through their website www.catholicbigbrothers.org or via telephone 213-254-9800.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Sept. 20 to Sept. 22, 2019