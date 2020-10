Or Copy this URL to Share

March 22, 1941 - October 6, 2020 John Evenson passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of his life, Barbara on Oct. 6, 2020. At this time services will be private but a celebration of life will be posted at a later date.



