March 22, 1941 - October 6, 2020 JOHN E. EVENSON of Bermuda Dunes, California, died in the early morning hours of October 6, 2020 at JFK Hospital at the age of 79, in the embrace of his forever love and wife of 50 years, Barbara. John was born on March 22, 1941. He married Barbara L. McKell in Monterey, California on May 15, 1970.After attending the University of Wyoming on a football scholarship, John graduated from San Jose State University, where he was a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity. John was a sharp businessman and built a career as a mortgage banker, which included business partnerships with Earl Kellerup and, later, with John Delfino. John gave back to his community and was involved in a great deal of charity work, including a long tenure serving on the board of the Bob Hope Classic Charities.Aside from the true love of his life, Barbara, two of John's passions were golf and travel. He played in golf tournaments nationally and internationally, including his most memorable tournament in Morocco. John and Barbara's travels were always an adventure, as John sought out places off the beaten path to visit and explore, and they always ended their day enjoying the sunset together.Most endearing, John was a perennial jokester. No one favored by John could escape his mischievous sense of humor.John is survived by his wife, Barbara; his sister, Debra Ann Gundlach; and extended family including aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.Due to the current times, the service will be private, with a celebration of life befitting of John's wishes and gregarious personality to follow in better times.For those inclined to make a gift in remembrance, in lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to one of John's favorite charities: Eisenhower Medical Center, CHP 11-99 Foundation (California Highway Patrol), Alzheimer's Coachella Valley, Scripps Hospital, Alzheimer's Association
- Coachella Valley.