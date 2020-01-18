|
February 7, 1942 - January 6, 2020 On Monday, January 6, 2020, John E. Davis, loving husband and father of four children, passed away at the age of 77. John was born on February 7, 1942 in Lorain, OH, to John and Margaret (Yandrich) Davis. He received degrees in petroleum and electrical engineering from the University of Southern California, and an MBA from Pepperdine University. He is survived by the love of his life Susan C. Davis. They raised two sons, Scott and Michael, and two daughters, Jennifer and Jessica; and have nine grandchildren. He will be deeply missed.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020