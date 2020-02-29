|
|
May 20, 1934 - February 2, 2020 John Ervin Motzkus, beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend, passed away February 2, 2020 in Los Angeles (Eagle Rock), CA. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Nancy Motzkus of Eagle Rock; 2 daughters, Melani (David) Carty of Lovettsville, VA, and Heidi Motzkus (wife of Steven Fiorillo) of Eagle Rock; 2 grandchildren, Jonathan and Christiana Carty; sisters-in-law Jolene Motzkus of Elkhorn, NE, and Shirley Christiansen of Omaha, NE; nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. His grace, humor, intelligence and loving nature will be sorely missed. Memorial donations may be made to The Braille Institute at their Anaheim or Los Angeles locations.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020