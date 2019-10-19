|
John F. Escobar, a longtime resident of Sun Valley, passed away peacefully at age 90 surrounded by family. Born in El Salvador, he was a Korean War veteran and worked for many years as an aircraft mechanic and inspector at Pacific Airmotive Corporation, Tiger Air, and Aviall. In recent years, he was a volunteer at the Joslyn Adult Center and member of the Patricians travel group. Predeceased by his wife of 48 years, Nikki; he is survived by his daughter Angela (husband Edmund Barr), his son Steven (wife Tracy), and grandchildren Mathilda and Oliver Barr and Alexander, Isabelle, and Xavier Escobar. Mass of Christian Burial to be held at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, October 25, 2019 at 10:00 am. He will be greatly missed.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019