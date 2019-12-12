|
April 15, 1960 - December 8, 2019 Russell John (Sean) Francis, age 59, of Los Angeles, passed away on December 8, 2019. He is survived by brothers Thomas (Pat), Kevin, Patrick, Robert (Reyna), sisters Mary Russell ( Mark Hayde) and Katie Russell (Michael Pinkelman); also a beloved uncle to Kelly, Eileen, Katie May, Sheila, Melissa, Molly, Timmy, Maeve, Kevin and Mary Kate, as well as countless cousins and many others. John (Sean) was a born fighter. Diagnosed with cerebral palsy as a child, yet one of the first students with a disability to be fully integrated into a public school, he was never defined by his physical challenges. He retired from the city of Beverly Hills after nearly 40 years of dedicated service. He loved his job and made lifelong friends along the way. Sean was a fierce Dodgers fan and had a complete devotion to God and family. Sean's positive impact on all those he came across reflects the legacy of people he touched. The viewing will take place on Saturday, December 14 at 10 o'clock at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Culver City followed by a celebration of his life at the City Hall in Beverly Hills, California. On Monday, December 16 a Rosary will be said at 10 AM followed by a funeral mass at 11 AM at Saint Marks Church in Venice. In lieu of flowers donations to the United Cerebral Palsy of Los Angeles may be made on the website at https://www.ucpla.org/ways-to-give/donate-to-ucpla/
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019