March 8, 1945 - April 30, 2020 John Francis Manning Rodríguez, a longtime criminal defense attorney who loved his family, Los Angeles and the California mountains, died April 30, 2020 after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 75. He was born in Los Angeles on March 8, 1945 and spent most of his life there. His mother, Bess, died when he was 4, so he and his sister, Cathy, were raised by their father, Raul. The family lived in Silver Lake, where John attended Micheltorena Elementary, King Jr. High School and John Marshall High School. He graduated from Loyola Marymount University in 1967 and from USC Law School in 1974. While a senior at Loyola, John married Janis Susan Brown, who was a junior at nearby Mount St. Mary's College and also a native of Los Angeles. Months later the couple welcomed a son, Noel. Sarah, their daughter, followed fifteen years later. John believed in fairness and justice. During the Vietnam War, he served in the U.S. Air Force as flight crew in a B-52 bomber. John opposed the war, but he refused to claim conscientious objector status. Instead, he accepted orders to deploy, while voicing his belief that the war was unjust. Unsure how to handle John's case, the Air Force cancelled his deployment and discharged him honorably. After graduating from law school, John volunteered for the United Farm Workers (UFW) in the Coachella Valley, representing injured farm workers and defending union leaders against retaliation from employers. In the landmark California Supreme Court case, Vargas v Riverside Municipal Court, John successfully defended UFW leaders who were evicted from their homes in retaliation for organizing the Union. John practiced law for 45 years, first out of his garage and later out of a humble office in Echo Park. He believed that legal due-process and the principle of "innocent until proven guilty" were human rights, fundamental to liberty and democracy. So he chose to spend his career as a court-appointed attorney for adults and children who could not afford a lawyer. John loved being a lawyer and worked until the week before he died. He was a leader in his profession and he was generous with his time and expertise. John served as president of the East Los Angeles Juvenile Courts Bar Association and organized continuing education lectures as a volunteer for the Indigent Criminal Defense Appointments Program. He also worked as a property manager for the family real estate business in Echo Park. In a neighborhood convulsed by rapid gentrification, he insisted on renting affordable, quality housing to mostly immigrant and working-class tenants. John loved the California mountains. Several times a week, he rode his mountain bike in the San Gabriels. Longer trips were to the High Sierra Nevadas where he hiked, backpacked and cross-country skied with his wife, children, daughter-in-law Robin and two grandchildren, Maeve and Eben. Finally, John loved doing the dishes. "What's Grandpa's favorite thing about dinner?" he would ask his grandchildren. "Dirty Dishes. Bring them to me." He is loved and missed.Services are postponed until we can safely gather to celebrate John's life. For information, email the family at njrmrodriguez@gmail.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store