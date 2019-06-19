May 5, 1926 - June 5, 2019 John Garret O'Leary passed away peacefully in his sleep on June 5th, 2019 in his home in Hollywood, California. John was born May 5th, 1926 in Newton, Massachusetts, the youngest son of Joseph and Marion O'Leary. He is survived by his brother Joseph Gerald O'Leary of Santa Fe, New Mexico. John's passion for acting carried him from the Newton Playhouse to the stages of New York, and finally to Hollywood. Through his long career he touched the lives of everyone around him with his easy laugh, wonderful sense of humor, and a sincere caring for everyone he befriended. He was a kind and generous soul with a gift for comedic timing who loved and respected his craft. John took care of the people around him and left this world just a little better than he found it. He will be missed and remembered with love. Published in the Los Angeles Times from June 19 to June 21, 2019