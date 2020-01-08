|
May 12, 1948 - January 3, 2020 John George Poochigian was born in Los Angeles California to John George and Ellen (Keshish) Poochigian. He received his Pharm.D. from University of Southern California and graduated from the University of California Irvine Medical School. After completing his internal medicine residency at University of Wisconsin, he worked for the Permanente Medical Group Northern California for 32 years in the outpatient internal medicine department and hospital where he was beloved by patients and staff. He later worked at Permanente Medical Psychiatric Hospital Southern California until his retirement. He was married to his wife Dr. Christine (Tina) Avakoff Poochigian for 42 years, having met during their medical internships. Together they traveled to more than 58 countries and shared their passions for philanthropy, volunteer work and the arts. As a member of the Knights of Vartan, John was named man of the year for his lodge. He was also a founding member of Face of Angel, a nonprofit organization that delivers laser services for birth defects in Armenia and served on numerous charitable organizations including the support of the Cosmic Ray Division. A recent source of pride was his donation of a bus that enables students and workers to travel from the Armenian countryside to the capital city of Yerevan.John's joyful nature, keen mind and kind and gentle heart will be missed by his wife Christine, mother Ellen, brother Mark, nephews Daniel Poochigian and Edward Albert Avakoff, niece Elizabeth Avakoff and numerous cousins and friends. Donations in his honor may be made to St. Mary Armenian Church Building Fund in Costa Mesa California
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Jan. 8 to Jan. 10, 2020