John Robert James Gawley, D.D.S., M.S., passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. John was born May 28, 1931, in Chapleau, Ontario, Canada to Robert J. and Debra Gawley. He moved to Southern California with his parents in 1937 and attended public schools in Los Angeles, San Marino, and South Pasadena. John graduated from John Muir Junior College (Pasadena), then received his D.D.S. degree from USC. John served in the United States Air Force Dental Corps from 1955 to 1957, entering as a Second Lieutenant and leaving as a Captain. After his military service, John entered into a preceptorship (apprenticeship) with his orthodontist father for three years, which would have been sufficient training for John to practice as an orthodontist. However, John wanted to learn the most modern techniques and formalize his training, so he returned to USC for his Master of Science in the specialization of Orthodontia. After graduation, John practiced orthodontics with his father in Alhambra, CA for many years until his dad's retirement, after which John continued working as a solo practitioner. John was an adjunct professor in the USC School of Orthodontics. He loved all things motorized and belonged to many different motorcycle and car clubs. USC football was also a great love.John is survived by his sister, Lyn Pohlmann (John O. Pohlmann) of Seal Beach, CA; his nieces Victoria Durant (Chris Durant) of Burbank/Glendale, CA; and Alison Espinosa (Aurelio Espinosa) of Phoenix, AZ; and his grandnephews, Robert Spencer and Ethan John; and grandniece, Isabel Maria. He also leaves behind his devoted and caring friend, Delora Brown, of Temple City, CA. His life would have been very lonely without her loving care.John was a selfless and astonishingly, wonderfully generous man. His family and friends will always be grateful to John for all that he did for them. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, June 30, 2019, at his home in Seal Beach, CA. Please contact Lyn for more information. Published in the Los Angeles Times from May 19 to May 21, 2019