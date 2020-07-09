January 28, 1942 - June 30, 2020 John Gregory Avedesian aka Greg, J Gregory, PGM JGA, of Indian Wells, CA died at age 78 in Rancho Mirage at Eisenhower Hospital after a long and valiant battle with cancer. Greg was born in Los Angeles, CA and lived most of his young life in Sierra Madre, CA. He married his wife Janis (Antoyan) Avedesian of almost 49 years in 1971. Together they resided in San Diego, Arcadia, and the Coachella Valley. Greg was a Distinguished Graduate from the United States Army Officers Academy and finished in the top ten percent of his class. Greg bravely served our country from '65-'67 as Sergeant during the Vietnam War in the Company B, Sig Battalion, 9th Infantry Division, earning several medals. Greg became a business owner and owned several restaurants in the Greater Los Angeles area. As a proud Past Grand Master and member of the Trex Armenian Fraternity since 1972, Greg devoted endless time and talent, touching the lives of many brothers, their families, and those charitable organizations they supported. As the biggest fan of his daughters in their sports, Greg attended games from elementary school through college. Greg also took great pride in the professional accomplishments of each daughter. Greg loved football, golf, poker, gin rummy, and the horses. More than anything, Greg loved spending time with family and friends, and always brought out the best in everyone around him.Greg is survived by his wife Janis, his daughter Joy Avedesian, his daughter Starr Avedesian, her husband David Marquis, their two children, Gregory and Autumn. Greg loved all animals, including the family "fur-person" Princess, and his two grand dogs, Tucker and Bear. In true Greg fashion, the Avedesian Family will be holding a Celebration of Life when circumstances permit. Greg's ashes will be scattered at sea.In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the J. Gregory Avedesian Memorial Fund for the Trex Annual Convention Golf Tournaments. Checks can be made out to "Avedesian Memorial Golf Fund" and sent to: John Casparian, 6032 Paseo La Vista, Woodland Hills, CA 91367.