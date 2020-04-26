|
|
September 23, 1957 - March 26, 2020 John Gueola, son of Monavar Morovati and Lotfollah Gueola, was born in Tehran, Iran. After graduating from Lycée Razi high school in Tehran, he studied aviation engineering at Paul Sabatier University in Toulouse, France.Following the 1979 Iranian Revolution, he moved to Los Angeles where he attended Southern California Institute of Architecture and later settled in Newport Beach where he was president of Pacific Avalon Yacht Charters.John was an avid fan of the Los Angeles Rams and James Bond movies. He died from COVID-19 at Hoag Hospital and is buried next to his parents at Eden Memorial Park Cemetery in Los Angeles.John's family and friends will remember him for his hard work, sense of humor, constant generosity and the twinkle in his eyes.He is survived by his three sisters Helen Elghanayan, Jeannette Gueola, Mojgan Moghavem and her husband Ramin, along with his adoring nieces and nephews Dara, Layla, Shahram and Shahrzad.A memorial service will be held at a future date.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Apr. 26, 2020