September 28, 1944 - September 11, 2020 John Haldane Weston, one of the nation's most distinguished First Amendment attorneys, passed away on September 11, 2020 after 5 decades of practice. His work fighting for the important constitutional principle that speech should not be prohibited based upon the message, has made the freedom of all Americans greater and more secure. A giant in his field, he leaves a legacy that is without parallel in its impact on the rights of expression in America. His lifelong battle against government censorship and government overreach, which began immediately after graduating from UCLA Law School in 1969, helped establish the firm principle that the expression of ideas, no matter how distasteful, must be treated fairly. In his long and storied career, John argued seven cases in the United States Supreme Court, and scores of other appellate cases in state and federal courts nationwide, establishing much of the current case law regarding adult media. In the Supreme Court, he argued Young v. American Mini Theatres and City of Los Angeles v. Alameda Books – the first and (25 years later) the most recent cases to consider the constitutionality of adult zoning laws; FW/PBS v. Dallas – the leading case establishing that the First Amendment protects adult entertainment businesses from the de facto censorship of a local government indefinitely delaying decisions on license applications; Brockett v. Spokane Arcades, ruling that material that portrays a normal healthy, and even lustful response to sex is protected by the First Amendment and Ft. Wayne Books v. Indiana, the lead case that held that pre-trial mass seizures of adult materials under a RICO law are unconstitutional.John also testified several times before Congress and before the Meese Commission. He successfully defended the owners of the famous LA gay adult bookstore Circus of Books and appears in the Netflix documentary about this beloved establishment. He was also a past president of the national First Amendment Lawyers Association and was an active supporter of KPCC, serving for several years as Chairman of the Regional Advisory Council of Southern California Public Radio.After all the legal battles, airplane flights and nights in hotels, John still had the burning hatred of censorship and government interference with expression that led him to this practice fifty years ago. However, everything about his law practice is a distant second to the night flight he took on February 11, 1975 to meet with a witness and on which he met his future wife, Connie Tokarski. Since that day and until his passing, John and Connie have been on the longest continuous first date in history. Although they have no recognizably human children, they have had three generations of Persian cats, whose current representatives, Hawk and Spenser, would be astonished if anyone tried to tell them that they were not, in fact, Weston progeny.Born September 28, 1944, in Chicago, Illinois, John attended Hunter College Elementary School, Manhattan, Great Neck Junior High School North, Beverly Hills High School (1961), University of California Berkeley (History) (1966) and UCLA School of Law (1969). He was the son of Raymond E. Weston, MD and Ph.D., and Lynn Hedelman Weston. In addition to his wife Connie, John is survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins who meant a great deal to him: Moe and Charity Hirsch and their children, Jennifer and Michael, who John babysat for during his Berkeley days; sister-in-law Vivian Kahan and her children, Audrey Lynn Weston and Noah Abraham Weston; Dee Tokarski, Amy Marino, Carly Stone and Diane Joyce. He is also survived by 3 of his 5 beloved Pennsylvania brothers Walt, Tony, Joe, Bobby, Tommy and his law partners Jerry Mooney, Randy Garrou, and Mark Binder.Donations to the John and Connie Weston Scholarship in Law at the UCLA School of Law may be mailed to the UCLA Foundation, PO Box 7145, Pasadena, CA 91109-9903 and to KPCC Public Radio in John's name at https://support.kpcc.org/weston
.