(94), survived by his sons Paul (Dennis Tran) and Dr. Glen (Kenneth Comstock) both of Seattle; daughters Amy (David) Muramatsu of Maui and Susan "Suki" (George) Geller of San Diego; grandchildren Matthew, Serey, John, Brian, and Kevin; and brother Ed (Haru) Tamura. He was predeceased by his loving wife Tomoko. The family requests that flowers please be omitted.Funeral, Saturday, February 22, 10:00AM at Fukui Mortuary Chapel, 707 E Temple St., L.A. with Pastor Tommy Dyo officiating. www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Feb. 6, 2020