Age 92, passed away on July 27, 2019. Predeceased by his wife, Sumiye Terui; he is survived by his children, Steven (Evelyn) Terui and Sandra (Chuck) Law; grandchildren, Erin and Eric Terui, Emily and Kyle Law; sister, Ruth Mochinaga; he is also survived by nieces, nephews and other relatives.Family services will be held privately on a later date.The family kindly requests in lieu of koden and flowers, donations be made to Seinan Senior Citizens Center 3116 W. Jefferson Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90018 www.fukuimortuary.com 213-626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Aug. 11, 2019