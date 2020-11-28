June 26, 1927 - November 22, 2020 Covina stalwart John Herbert Milliken passed away at his home on November 22, 2020 at age 93. Affectionately known as Jack by both family and friends, he was second generation progeny of the pioneering Griswold and Elliott families who were among the first settlers in the Covina area and instrumental in development of the citrus fruit industry in the mid 1880s. Born on June 26, 1927 Jack was the third child of Herbert Eyre Milliken and Gertrude Elliott, following his sister, Nancy Milliken Bonner, and brother, Arthur William Milliken. Graduating from Covina High School in 1944, Jack served in the US Army in 1945-1946. Upon conclusion of World War II, Jack attended the University of California at Berkeley where he was a member of the Beta Theta Pi fraternity and graduated in 1950. Jack returned to Covina and worked at Viney-Milliken Lumber Co., a company his father and uncle William Amos Viney founded in 1910, running the company from 1969 to 1985. In his retirement, Jack worked with the Covina Historical Society for many years and provided valuable input on the pictorial history of Covina that is on display at the Covina History Museum where he served as a docent for many years. Jack was a proud member of the 'Barn Boys' affiliated with the Hurst Ranch in West Covina. Jack is survived by eight nephews and nieces, including his brother Art's three children, William Arthur Milliken of Roseville, California, Thomas Ives Milliken of Harare, Zimbabwe and Ann Milliken Wheeler of Durango, Colorado, and his sister Nancy's five children, Robert Elliott Bonner of Northfield, Minnesota, John Davis (Dave) Bonner Jr. of Powell, Wyoming, Anne Bonner of Corralitos, California, James Arthur Bonner of Albuquerque New Mexico, and Barbara Bonner Luther of Aztec, New Mexico. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations in memory of Jack be made to the Covina Valley Historical Society at http://www.covinamuseum.org/membership.html