John Holzman Obituary
August 10, 1925 - September 21, 2019 Born Hans Werner Holzmann in Nuremburg, Germany. Holocaust survivor, who fled Nazi Germany in 1939, to La Paz, Bolivia. Immigrated to the United States in 1946. Served in the Korean War in 1952. Earned a BSEE from UC Berkeley and a MSEE from UCLA. Systems engineer for TRW from 1959 until 1987. Married Phyllis Silverman in 1960 and settled in Rancho Palos Verdes. He is survived by two children and four grandchildren. Funeral services to be held on Sunday, 10/20/19 at 11 AM at Hillside Memorial Park, 6001 West Centinela Ave., Los Angeles.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Sept. 25 to Oct. 13, 2019
