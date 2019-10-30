|
|
October 12, 1930 - October 20, 2019 John James McMahon III, longtime network television executive, President of Carson Productions Group and Wilshire Court Productions passed away at age 89 on October 20, 2019 at his home in Brentwood, California. He was surrounded by his family.The cause was advanced prostate cancer.Mr. McMahon had an extensive career in the entertainment Industry that spanned over 4 decades. He was most noted for his years at NBC where he was instrumental in getting shows on the air including "The Rockford Files", "Chips", "Little House on the Prairie", "Chico and the Man", "Police Woman" "Sanford and Son" and "Facts of Life" to name a few. He was also the Founding President of Carson Productions which produced the Academy Award nominated feature film, The Big Chill.He was born in Chicago, Illinois on October 12, 1930 to John James McMahon Jr. and Eleanor Probst McMahon. Mr. McMahon attended the University of Wisconsin for one year before being drafted into the US Armed Services during the Korean War. Injured by shelling while in combat, he spent a month in a Japanese rehabilitation hospital. He shipped back to Korea as a Master Sergeant and became the US attaché to the Turkish army. After fulfilling his term of service, Mr. McMahon finished his education at Northwestern University.He spent 10 years at ABC. During that time, he met and married Barbara Jean Dolio in 1967 while both were working at ABC in Chicago. They moved to Los Angeles when he was promoted to Vice President and General Manager of KABC-TV in 1968. He was well-known for his daily morning TV editorials.In 1969, he founded the LAPD Memorial Foundation which is a non-profit organization dedicated to caring for the families of police officers who have been severely injured or killed in the line of duty. He has served as President and Chairman of the board for 49 years. After 9/11, he was instrumental in sending LAPD officers and councilors to the NYPD forming a bond between the two departments which endures to this day. He became Sr VP of Programming and Talent for NBC in 1973 and remained at his post until his dear friend, Johnny Carson asked him to be the president of his new production company in 1980. During his tenure as President, Carson Productions Group produced The Big Chill as well as "TV's Bloopers and Practical Jokes", specials and movies for television, including "John and Yoko: A Love Story."In 1989, he formed Wilshire Court Productions, a made-for-television movie outlet for Paramount Television providing movies primarily for the USA Network and various other networks until 2002. He produced 130 made-for-television movies via Wilshire Court.In 2002, he retired from Paramount and became and independent producer making made-for-television movies.He retired from the Entertainment Business in 2010, but has remained fully involved with his beloved LAPD Memorial Foundation.He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Barbara McMahon, daughters, Katy McMahon Glass and Megan McMahon Pond, his son Johnny and seven grandchildren.Services will be held Thursday, November 7th, 11am at St. Paul the Apostle Church. 10750 Ohio Avenue, Los Angeles, California 90024.In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Los Angeles Police Memorial Foundation, 1880 North Academy Drive, Los Angeles, California 90012, attention, Glynn Martin, (213) 847-4239. Or you can donate online at http://lapmf.org/donate/. You may add a special message: Donation on behalf of John J. McMahon when submitting your gift.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Oct. 30, 2019