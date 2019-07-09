Resources More Obituaries for John Gogian Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? John Jacob Gogian

June 4, 1929 - July 3, 2019

Philanthropist and businessman, John Jacob Gogian of Rolling Hills Estates, passed away on July 3rd surrounded by his family.

He was born to John and Rosalia (Raddatz) Gogian on June 4, 1929 in Los Angeles.

He graduated from Mt. Carmel High School, and was drafted into the Army in 1947. Upon his return from duty, he attended USC and graduated with a degree in business.

In 1942, his brother, David, an outstanding student and athlete, was bit by a mosquito on a hunting trip at the age of 11 and developed encephalitis, leaving him developmentally disabled until he passed away in 1959. John along with his mother provided daily care for David, and John was his constant companion. Thus was born John's philanthropic desire to help others in need.

In 1976, he married Billee Mazzello, the love of his life who kept him on his toes. At the time John had part ownership in a travel agency and he and his wife traveled the world, including a vacation on the Orient Express.

In 1981, John began a scholarship program for youth in the Compton School District. The following year, he founded the John Gogian Family Foundation. To date, the Foundation has awarded over 221 scholarships totaling $1.6 million to high school seniors in Compton, and at Verbum Dei High School, Lennox Math and Science Academy, and Port of Los Angeles High School. In addition, the Foundation, which actively supports nonprofit organizations in Los Angeles County, serving developmentally disabled children and adults, vulnerable seniors, and abused youth, has awarded over $21 million dollars since inception.

John worked at Pacific Cold Storage in Vernon as a young man and became the owner when his father passed away in 1970. He sold the business in 1994. At that time, he started Gogian Properties to oversee his many real estate holdings around the country.

He and his wife had a home in Appleton, Wisconsin-where his Mom was raised-and enjoyed annual trips there to see extended family and enjoy the beauty and quiet.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John Sr. and Rosalia, brother David, and his beloved dog Bobo. He is survived by his wife, Billee, daughter Elsye Maree (Rick) Raljevich, grandson Ralph Dimeglio, granddaughter Martika Russo, and many extended family members and friends.

John had a big heart and always wanted to help someone in need. He will be missed by his family and friends, staff, Board of Directors, and all who knew and loved him.

Memorial services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made in John's name to either Homeboy Industries or St. Peter's Catholic Church in San Pedro. Published in the Los Angeles Times from July 9 to July 14, 2019