Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Ippolito
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John L. Ippolito

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John L. Ippolito Obituary
August 4, 1925 - February 11, 2019 Born in Cleveland, OH. Joined USMC 1943. Served Solomon Islands, Leyte and the Philippines as a mechanic of WWII Corsairs. Moving to CA he graduated from Northrop Institute of Technology and worked 34 years at United Airlines. In 1950 he married Blanche Thooft. Active in UAL retiree travel and local Sr. Center chess: LA & Huntington Beach. John loved horse racing and was a Hollywood Park Railbird. Survived by wife of 69 years, Blanche; and daughter, Sandra.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 14 to Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.