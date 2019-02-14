|
|
August 4, 1925 - February 11, 2019 Born in Cleveland, OH. Joined USMC 1943. Served Solomon Islands, Leyte and the Philippines as a mechanic of WWII Corsairs. Moving to CA he graduated from Northrop Institute of Technology and worked 34 years at United Airlines. In 1950 he married Blanche Thooft. Active in UAL retiree travel and local Sr. Center chess: LA & Huntington Beach. John loved horse racing and was a Hollywood Park Railbird. Survived by wife of 69 years, Blanche; and daughter, Sandra.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 14 to Feb. 17, 2019