January 10, 1939 - March 1, 2020 John L Mothershead III – Lee to scores of local and global friends and admirers – passed peacefully on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at home in Pasadena with his wife Therese. Lee was born in Boston, grew up on the Stanford campus at the Mothershead home on The Row above the Stanford Quad. His elementary school was right on the Stanford Farm, Jordan Junior High nearby. He thrived in academics and activities at Thacher School in the Ojai Valley before entering Carleton College to earn his bachelor's degree and to earn a master's of arts in teaching at Brown University. Lee met Therese while at Brown in Providence, and began their years together at Chadwick School, later moving to Flintridge Prep and several Pasadena-area schools. He devoted 45 years at San Marino's Southwestern Academy in guiding the faculty, middle and high school young people from around the world through the mysteries of calculus, adolescence, and life. He taught and served as dean at the prep school and chaired the non-profit school's board of trustees. Dean Mothershead's wild Friday neckties, his wry jokes, his soccer coaching, and his comfort and support for teens and their parents, form warm memories for Southwestern's alumni. Lee delighted in being around youth, planting trees, watching games, supporting the lower-grade "rug rats" in his care. Best part of a school year came at Southwestern's graduation ceremonies, Lee proud to present with his firm handshake honors and diplomas to college-bound classes. Lee found a special way to serve others through Rotary, joining the San Marino Club. He served as the district governor with Rotary, and going to Rotary's annual international conventions to learn of other ways he could help others. When Rotary made plans to eradicate the polio virus worldwide by Rotary's centennial, Lee enthusiastically joined in years of effort to travel with Rotary teams for national inoculation days. Ending polio worldwide is not yet finished, but it's coming close thanks to dedicated Rotarians such as Lee. Therese and Lee have been proud of many accomplishments, but none more than raising son John to be a business success while being full of the Mothershead spirit of service. Therese and son John plan private services only. They ask all who were touched by Lee's friendship and teaching to reach out to help others with the same gentle smile and support he gave so freely. The family asks those who wish to contribute in Lee's memory to consider Huntington Memorial Hospital and the Huntington Medical Research Institutes in Pasadena.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2020